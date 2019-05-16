|
|
Louise Staples
Endwell - Louise Staples, 88, died on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at the Willow Point Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her husband Charles, parents Mabel and David Aton, sister Joan Hamlin. She is survived by her children David Staples, Dick and Barbara Staples, Gary and Geneva Staples; grandchildren Ben and Abigail Staples, Katie Staples, Kelly Staples, Caroline and Ben Brooks, Melia Staples; great grandchildren McKenzie, Cole, Hayleigh, Drew, Mabel. She was active at Endwell United Methodist Church and Union Center Christian Church, a full time mom and grandma, she enjoyed knitting and crafts. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2-5pm at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc. 428 Main Street Johnson City. Burial will be in Rock Valley Cemetery, Rock Valley NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 16 to May 18, 2019