|
|
Louise T. Rought
Conklin, NY - Louise T. Rought, 89, of Conklin passed away March 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Ward, in 2007. She is survived by; two daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Bruce Billings, Louann and Jeff Prosser; one son Matt Rought; six grandchildren, Heather, Eric, Rhianna, Jared, Cullen, and Emily; siblings, Rose (Jim) Gialanella, Sam (Sue) Magnott; sister-in-law, Kay Magnotti; three great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends, Lou and Sharon Galli, Doug and Geri Wilcox, Benny (Kathy) Vasquez, Shirley DiLucia, Jean Stewart, Ann Leap, Mary Deyo, and Sheryl Rought. several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Louise was a member of Sts. John & Andrew Church in Binghamton.
Funeral services will be private with Rev. Msgr. Michael Meagher officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.SavageFS.com. Burial will be in the family plot at St. Mary's Cemetery in Montrose, PA. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020