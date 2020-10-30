Or Copy this URL to Share

Louise (Tillotson) Whittemore



Louise (Tillotson) Whittemore, 86, joined her husband, Warren, in heaven on Saturday October 24, 2020. She was also predeceased by her daughter Nancy Wagner in 1972.



Louise is survived by her children, Cindy Dunlap (Steve), Larry Wagner (Monta), Linda Whittemore (Bob Collins), Marc Whittemore, 9 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Unfortunately due to the epidemic in our community, her family will have a private memorial service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store