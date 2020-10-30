1/
Louise (Tillotson) Whittemore
Louise (Tillotson) Whittemore

Louise (Tillotson) Whittemore, 86, joined her husband, Warren, in heaven on Saturday October 24, 2020. She was also predeceased by her daughter Nancy Wagner in 1972.

Louise is survived by her children, Cindy Dunlap (Steve), Larry Wagner (Monta), Linda Whittemore (Bob Collins), Marc Whittemore, 9 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Unfortunately due to the epidemic in our community, her family will have a private memorial service.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
