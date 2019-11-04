|
|
Louise Zur
Vestal - Louise 'Pinky Rose' Zur, 90, Vestal, passed away at her home surrounded by her family, on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Born to the late Clifton and Clara Rose, she was predeceased by and is 'Together Again' with her husband, Charles, her brothers and sister-in laws Herman (Marion), Rexford, Victor (AnnMarie) and George (Arlene), and brother-in-law and sister-in-law John (Angie) Zur and sister-in-law Anna Zur. She is survived by daughter Marsha and sons Randy (Lynn), Richard (Regina) and Roderic (Carol); nine grandchildren Kathryn (Christopher) Bender; Michael (Naomi) Zur; Kristin (Brian) Vosteen; Kevin (Becca) Zur; Ashley (Andy) Davis; Nicole (Patrick) Ludwig; Garrett (Amanda)Sweezy; Brittany (Jon) Morgan and Matthew Zur; 12 great-grandchildren Zachary, Zoe Bender; Alexander, Liliana Zur; Jackson, Alyson Vosteen; Brooke Zur; Holt, Charles Davis; Ayden, Emma Ludwig; Elliana Sweezy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graduate of Vestal High School Class of 46 (the best class), a retired Union Endicott Central School District Senior Library Clerk after 28 years at L W West Primary School, an active member of First United Methodist Church and Mary Martha Circle for over 60 Years and one of the founders of the West Corners Girls Softball league in 1970. Graveside Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 am at Vestal Park Cemetery, 316 Main Street, Vestal, NY with the Reverend Jan Marsi officiating.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Louise may be sent to Danielle House, 160 Riverside Drive, Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2019