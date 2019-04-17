|
Lu Ella G. (Shade) Crimmins
Chenango Forks - Lu Ella G. (Shade) Crimmins, aged 78 of Chenango Forks, NY passed away unexpectedly at her home on 4/10/19. She was predeceased by her parents, Amos and Myrtle (Cogswell) Shade; brothers Jerome and Eugene. She is survived by her son Wade, and her husband Gary, both of Binghamton, NY ; sister Jessie Butler, Kansas, brother and sister-in-law Larry and JoAnne Shade, Ohio; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Marianna and Mark Crimmins-Murdock as well as her nieces and nephews, many friends and her cat, Vincent. Lu graduated from North High School, Binghamton, NY. She worked as a secretary at GAF where she met her future husband, Gary. A devoted daughter and mother, family was very important to her and she had many photo albums full of pictures of family and friends. She was a talented sketch artist as well as a crafter interested in many different disciplines. As an artist, she loved color, flowers and animals. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-6 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 E. Main Street, Endicott. At the request of the family there will be no services. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity or animal shelter of one's choice.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 17, 2019