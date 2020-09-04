Lucia DeSanctis



Binghamton - Lucia DeSanctis, 93, of Binghamton, NY passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Antonio; brother Gregorio D'Angelo; sister Filomena Stenta; daughter Angelina; grandson Matthew; niece Maria Tifft and nephew Donald D'Angelo. She is survived by her daughter Chiara; son Nicola (Helen); grandchildren John (Kristen), Marco (Dominica), Luke, Miranda and Gabriella; great grandchildren Marley, Gianna, Sienna, Mikaela and Nicholai. Also her sister-in-law Yolanda D'Angelo; brother-in-law Egidio Stenta and many cousins, neices and nephews here and in both Italy and Australia.



Lucia considered being a good wife, mom and grandmother her most important roles in life. Her thoughts were always on her family. The family wishes to thank her caregivers at St. John's Home. A MEMORIAL MASS WILL BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 AT 11AM AT ST. MARY OF THE ASSUMPTION CHURCH IN BINGHAMTON. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco with the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.









