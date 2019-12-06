Services
More Obituaries for Luciano Rizzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luciano (Lou) Rizzi

Luciano (Lou) Rizzi Obituary
Luciano (Lou) Rizzi

Endicott - Luciano (Lou) Rizzi, 84, of Endicott passed away peacefully Sunday December 1, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Vito and Palmera Rizzi, his siblings; Madeline Rizzi, Toni Allio, Ida DeDio, Mary Marino, Vito Rizzi Jr., Roger Rizzi and Arthur Rizzi, also several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He is survived by his children, Richard (Grace) Rizzi, Robert Rizzi, Lisa (Scott) Danser; grandchildren Maxwell Danser, Elizabeth Rizzi and Richard Rizzi Jr., his brother and sister-in-law Salvatore and Penny Rizzi. Lou was a retired I.B.M. Employee with 34 years of service. He was a lifelong musician and 50-year member of the Musicians Local Union Local #380. Lou played with the E.J. Band, I.B.M. Band, Binghamton Philharmonics, European Brass, Music Unlimited, as well as several others. He loved his vegetable garden and spending time with his family. At Lou's request there will be no formal Funeral Service or public calling hours.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
