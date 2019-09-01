Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucien Ancillotti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucien Ancillotti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucien Ancillotti Obituary
Lucien Ancillotti

Endicott - Lucien G. Ancillotti, 87 of Endicott, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Mario; his sister, Ionne; and his beloved wife, Marie. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Chuck); his son, Anthony; his grandchildren, Kristin (Chris) Eichler, Rebecca (Steve) Lea, Ryan Ancillotti-Muggeo; his great-granddaughters, Adisyn and Viviana Lea. He was born in Paris, France and raised in Florence, Italy. He served in the French Air Force and was a retired from IBM Endicott. He was a longtime valued member and officer of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, Duca Degli Abruzzi Lodge #443, Endicott, where his passion was cooking. He spent countless hours volunteering and preparing Friday lunches, funeral repasts and many lodge functions. Funeral services will be held, Wednesday 11:00 AM at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY with the Rev. James P. Serowik, officiating. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM. Members of the Duca Degli Abruzzi Lodge will meet at the funeral home on Tuesday evening at 6:30 PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucien's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now