Lucien Ancillotti
Endicott - Lucien G. Ancillotti, 87 of Endicott, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Mario; his sister, Ionne; and his beloved wife, Marie. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Chuck); his son, Anthony; his grandchildren, Kristin (Chris) Eichler, Rebecca (Steve) Lea, Ryan Ancillotti-Muggeo; his great-granddaughters, Adisyn and Viviana Lea. He was born in Paris, France and raised in Florence, Italy. He served in the French Air Force and was a retired from IBM Endicott. He was a longtime valued member and officer of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, Duca Degli Abruzzi Lodge #443, Endicott, where his passion was cooking. He spent countless hours volunteering and preparing Friday lunches, funeral repasts and many lodge functions. Funeral services will be held, Wednesday 11:00 AM at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY with the Rev. James P. Serowik, officiating. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM. Members of the Duca Degli Abruzzi Lodge will meet at the funeral home on Tuesday evening at 6:30 PM.
