Lucille Conti Mandyck



Lucille Conti Mandyck, 86, passed away at the Seabury home community in Bloomfield, CT on May 6, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Nick and Betty Conti and a big family of aunts and uncles. She is survived by her son Richard of Seattle, WA, her daughter Beth and son in law Bill of Rochester, NY, her son John and daughter in law Jackie of West Hartford, CT, her sister Jackie Tiberi of Endicott, NY, her brother Ron Conti and sister in law Carol of Sarasota, FL, her aunt Betty Conti of Endicott, NY, her grandchildren Jude of Rochester, NY and Maddy and McKenzie of West Hartford, CT, her God daughter Ellen Tiberi of Ipswich, MA and several cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. She was a retiree of the Village of Endicott and lover of toe-tapping music. A private family funeral is planned with a future celebration mass for friends and family.









