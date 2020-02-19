|
|
Lucille Forse
Johnson City - passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the home where she was born and lived her entire life. She was predeceased by her husband Donald Forse; son Bernard Forse; daughter Rosalind Forse. She is survived by her sons Donald and Vincent Forse; daughters and sons in law Cynthia Lane; Lorraine (Bill) Fissler; Roberta (Tim) Truman; 13 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Lucille was a lifelong member of the Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church and was an avid NY Met fan. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 12pm (noon) at the Sarah Jane Johnson United Methodist Church, 308 Main St, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10am until the time of the service at Sarah Jane Johnson United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lucille's memory to the Sarah Jane Johnson United Methodist Church, 308 Main St, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020