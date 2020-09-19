Lucille Grace Giles
Vestal - Lucille Grace Giles (88) of Vestal, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother went to be with the Lord on Sunday September 6th, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Norman G. Giles, her parents Calvin and Zana Derrick; her siblings Ruth Linberg, Ethel Friedrich, William Derrick, Elsie Gardner, Dorothy Richardson, Ralph Derrick, Lloyd Derrick, and Robert Derrick; niece Pam Mosey, nephew Charles Linberg, and her beloved niece Susan Hoechst. Lucille is survived by her sister Helen Hoechst; children Steven Giles, Diane (Donald) Paukett, Tom (Susan) Giles, and Nancy (Jeffrey) Mack; grandchildren Ian Giles, Rachel Paukett, Michelle Paukett, Joshua Giles, Nathan Giles, Zachary Rohauer, and Dylan Rohauer; step-grandchildren Sydnee Mack and Zoee Mack; nieces and nephews Caroline Moehrle, Beverly Leonard, David Hoechst, Larry Gardner, and Linda Tedeschi. Lucille was born in Normandy, Missouri and after graduating from High School she worked for Rawlings Manufacturing Company in Saint Louis, Missouri until 1955. Lucille was a very active member of St. Andrew's Anglican Church in Endicott, NY participating in many church ministries including prayer group, altar guild, Sunday school and vacation bible school programs in addition to assisting with meal preparations for numerous church functions. Over the years, she also worked on the Town of Vestal Election Polls and volunteered at a local nursing home. Lucille enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking, baking, cake decorating, playing cards, and traveling, in addition to being an avid reader. Lucille was an extremely kind and generous person and excelled at being an excellent hostess and loving caretaker, always willing to help those in need. Her neighbors, friends and family were blessed by her ability to identify the needs of the people in her life and go out of her way to meet those needs by caring for others and in the process touched the lives of many people. A private funeral service was held at Allen Memorial Home at the convenience of Lucille's family. Donations may be made in Lucille's memory to: The Arthritis Foundation
; Scleroderma Foundation Greater Washington, D.C. Chapter 5004 Domain Place Alexandria, VA 22311; Sock out Cancer c/o Security Mutual Life P.O. Box 1625 Binghamton, NY 13902; and St. Andrew's Anglican Church 400 W. Wendell St. Endicott, NY 13760