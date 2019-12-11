Services
Lucille Luciani Cooney

Lucille Luciani Cooney Obituary
Lucille Luciani Cooney

Formerly of Candor, NY - Lucy Luciani Cooney, 78, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Washington, D.C. after a short illness. Lucy is survived by one brother and a sister-in-law, Raymond and LaVerna Luciani; a niece and a nephew, Brittany and Ryan Dougherty and Michael and Rachel Luciani. Lucy graduated from Candor Central High School in 1959 as a member of the National Honor Society. She worked for the State Department at the U.S. Embassy in Japan in the 1960's and settled in San Diego, CA for several years. In the 1980's she moved to Washington, D.C. to work in an agency of the Reagan administration. She made her permanent home in D.C. where she enjoyed the many theaters. Lucy loved the theater, movies, and traveling the world: China, Europe, Korea, Egypt, Turkey and the Amazon were some of the places she visited. Lucy had a wonderful life and leaves a vast array of nationwide friends. She was loved by many and we will all miss her greatly. Travel Well Lucy!! Funeral services will be held privately. The Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home is assisting the family with Lucy's funeral arrangements and condolences may be made to her family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Dec. 11, 2019
