Lucille Rae (Browne) Chamberlain
Saint Augustine - July 12, 1928- March 2, 2019
God's Plan for Lucille (Lucy) Rae Browne Chamberlain is now complete. She went to be with the Lord on March 2, 2019 at the age of 90 years old. We would like to thank her friends, family, church family and nurses for their caring support during her illness. She will be remembered for her incredibly positive attitude that carried her through many adventures.
Lucy was born in Binghamton, NY and was a Saint Augustine resident since 2004. She led an extraordinary life graduating from Maryland Institute of Art, and then becoming a professional artist, working for The May Company and Vogue magazine. She did hundreds of portraits for families, scenery, still lives, and attended workshops with many preeminent artists. She travelled extensively while raising a family to the Philippines and Micronesia, and following her husband's career to Colville WA (Confederated Tribes), Thailand, Nepal and Indonesia twice.
Lucy is pre-deceased by her Husband, Philip Chamberlain; Parents Raymond and Luella (Gee) Browne; and Sisters Barbara Moran and Connie Lee. She is survived by her Son and Daughter-in-Law, Daniel and Debra Chamberlain; Grandson, Colin Chamberlain; Brother Raymond Browne and many Nieces and Nephews.
A Memorial service will be held at Moultrie Baptist Church, 3699 US-1 South, St. Augustine, FL 32086 on Saturday, March 16 at 11am.
St Johns Family Funeral Home, St Augustine FL 32086 is in charge of arrangements: (904) 824-1625
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:
St Johns Council on Aging (COA) 180 Marine St, St. Augustine, FL 32084,
(904) 209-3700, http://www.coasjc.org.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2019