Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Lucinda Irene (Blair) Guerin


1941 - 2019
Lucinda Irene (Blair) Guerin Obituary
Lucinda Irene (Blair) Guerin

Chenango Bridge - Lucinda Irene (Blair) Guerin, Our dear mother went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Morris and Pearl Blair, her husband Raymond (Skip) Guerin and her daughter Laurie (Guerin) Chandler, brother Morris Blair and her dear aunt Irene Horn. She is survived by her loving sister, Bonnie Blair and her children, Kelley Chier (Jerry), Kim Robertson (Joel), George Frey (Theresa), Bud Guerin (Donna), Renee Guerin and Tim Guerin. Her grandchildren, Alex, Amber, Dylan, Zachary, Jesse, Kyle, Vincent, Miranda and Casey. great grandchildren, Gemma, Ethan, Eva, Jansen, Taylor, Abbey, nieces and nephews and dearest friends, Teddy, Keith and Sandy W. , special friend and caregiver Matt. She was a member of the Chenango Bridge United Methodist Church for over 65 years and a member of the American Legion Post #80. Her love for animals were boundless. She rescued dogs, cats, bunnies, birds, squirrels, chipmunks and adopted several Greyhounds through Monica's Heart. She enjoyed over 40 years of summers at Tupper Lake, Adirondacks her home away from home. Thank you Mother for your unconditional love, kindness and gracious heart. We love you and will cherish the memories you leave behind. With extended gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Talati, Sister Hermene along with the Palliative Medicine Team and Lourdes at Home.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, 10am at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson, NY. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Monica' Heart Greyhound Rescue 1887 Bellemead Drive, Atoona, PA or the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 16, 2019
