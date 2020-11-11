Luella Claire CarlsonWhitney Point - Luella Claire Carlson 93 of Whitney Point N.Y. went to be with the Lord on Sunday November 9th, 2020. She was a kind, loving and gentle lady and will be missed dearly.She was predeceased by her husband Harold Eugene Carlson Sr. Her son Harold {Pete} Eugene Carlson Jr and Lois Carlson.Luella is survived by her children Dolores {Jim} Gehm, Ronald Carlson and Catherine Carslon.Grandchildren: Courtney{Ben}Donnelly, Louis Jones {Theresa Best}, Chyenne Jones{James Fisher}, Anna Weiskopff{Asa Evans} and Matthew Harold Weiskopff.Great Grandchildren: Jayda Harris, Gabryelle, Delia and Emma Donnelly.Luella was retired from Philadelphia sales as a manager. She enjoyed time with family and quilting in her retirement years.Private Services will be held with immediate family.In lieu of flower contributions can be made to the: The Human Society 167 Conklin Ave., Binghamton N.Y 13903.