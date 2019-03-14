Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sanctuary of Northminster Presbyterian Church
711 Farm to Market Road
Endwell, NY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Sanctuary of Northminster Presbyterian Church
711 Farm to Market Road
Endwell, NY
View Map
Luella Drum Obituary
Luella Drum

Endicott - Luella Drum, age 79, went home to meet her Lord and Savior on March 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of David Drum who survives her. Children surviving are sons Randy, (Terri) Alex, (Lesley) Danny and daughter Renee. She is survived by her brother in law Bobby and sister in law Pat. Grandchildren surviving are Selena, Michael, Ally, Sonny, Jacob, Abby, Tony, Kyle, Natasha and four great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her granddaughter Sarah, her sister Gerry and her mother in law Elva. Luella would also like to acknowledge her special friends, Elaine, Judy, Kay and Sandy plus her long time buddy Betty Jean with whom she shared many laughs and a few tears. She was a retired Giant Markets employee. She was an active member of Endicott AARP # 3077, ELOCA, and the West Y of Johnson City. She was a member and Deacon of Northminster Presbyterian Church where she loved working the rummage sales, the Fairview Good Shepherd luncheons and being a member of the afternoon Circle. The family will receive friends on Saturday beginning at 9:30 am in the Sanctuary of Northminster Presbyterian Church, 711 Farm to Market Road, Endwell, NY. A Celebration of Life will follow at at 11 am in the Sanctuary with her Pastor, Rachel Helgeson officiating. In lieu of flowers, Luella, a true animal lover, would appreciate a donation to Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave., Binghamton, NY 13903 or to her church, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 711 Farm to Market Rd., Endwell, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
