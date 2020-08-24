1/1
Luis R. (Louie) Wilcox
1942 - 2020
Luis (Louie) R. Wilcox

Whitney Point, NY - Luis (Louie) R. Wilcox, 78, of Whitney Point passed away on Saturday August 22, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents, Glenn (Nellie) Wilcox; brothers, Paul, Lynn and his sister Rose. He is survived by his loving family; wife, Pat, daughter, Roxy, grandson, Lucas, lifelong best friend Richard Trevor, many adopted grandchildren; siblings, Joann (Lowell), George (Ann), Grace (Dick), Rick (Noreen), Lois (Will) many nieces, nephews and friends. Louie retired after 32 years from NYS DOT, was an avid hunter, fisherman, NY Yankee fan, U CONN Girls Basketball fan and whatever Luke happened to be playing. "You must be a half hour early" A celebration of life TBD. In lieu of flowers per Louie's choice that every child be fed donations can be made to: Maine Endwell Meals and Leadership c/o Rachel Murat 750 Farm to Market Rd Endwell, N Y 13760 WWW.PAYPAL.ME/MEALS and Leadership. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
