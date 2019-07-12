|
Luther B. Chergosky
Endwell - Luther B. Chergosky, 83, of Endwell, left his earthly home to return to his source on Wednesday July 10, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dolly Chergosky, his children; Becky (John) Riester, of NC, Susan Chergosky, of NY, Bill (Kami) Chergosky, of CA, grandchildren; Daniel and Marlee Sedlak, Sheley and Sam Riester, Gaby, Mollie and Shelby Ferguson, Bennet, Abigail and Olivia Chergosky, his brothers; Francis, Joseph and Lawrence, and beloved sister, Lorraine Kaschak, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and dear friends, Lynn and Bill. Luther was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Endicott, where he was a former Warden and Vestryman. He was a Eucharistic Minster to church shutins. He was a volunteer hospital visitor visiting cancer patients. Luther was a member of the Elks and Masonic Lodges and was employed at IBM for 36 years. He loved baseball and golf, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He spent most his time helping other people. His greatest joy was giving back and helping others, from cancer patients to elderly neighbors in need or the random strangers he'd meet at the mall on his walks. Luther made friends everywhere. No place was too remote for Luther to bump in to someone he knew. He never met a halupki, pierogi, cookie or candy that he didn't love. He took joy in all the best things that life could offer. He will be forever missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 200 Jefferson Ave. Endicott, on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the CHOW pantry or the Capital Campaign Fund at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in memory of Luther.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 12 to July 13, 2019