|
|
Luther V. Rittenhouse
Windsor - Luther V. Rittenhouse, 88 of Windsor and formerly Nanticoke, PA passed away on Sat. July 13, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Joan Rittenhouse. He is survived by 2 daughters & sons-in-law, Brenda A. & Gary Swain, FL, April & Jason Cease, Windsor, 2 sons & daughter-in-law, Barry Rittenhouse & Sandy, Hunlock Creek, PA, Mark Rittenhouse, PA, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, 2 sisters & brother-in-law, Beverly & Donald Sorber, Hunlock Creek, PA, Donna Cragle, Shickshinny, PA and also nieces and nephews. He was a retired 40 year employee of UGI Electric Co. He was owner and operator of Pools-n-Things. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.
Memorial Services will be held on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Valley View Union Chapel, 1555 Mountain Rd., Larksville, PA. Rev. Ronald Cease will officiate. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 16, 2019