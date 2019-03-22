|
|
Lynn C. Eldred
Vestal - Lynn Carl Eldred, Age 74, passed away at Willow Point Nursing Home on Sunday February 24, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents, Carl E. Eldred and Lillian E. Eldred of Oneonta. He is survived by his brother Lyle E. Eldred (Eileen) of Niskayuna, New York and his children Neil Eldred (Kim) of Binghamton, Dawn Salvatore of Endwell, Jamie Eldred (Colleen) of Vestal and Jason Eldred of Deposit. He is also survived by 4 cousins, 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 5 beloved nieces and nephews and 8 great nieces and nephews. Lynn graduated from Gilbertsville High School in 1962 and was President of his class. He graduated from SUNY Delhi with his Associates Degree in Accounting. His first job was with Norwich Bank and Trust. He worked in the banking industry for many years employed at various organizations in the greater Binghamton Area. He loved sports and was a high school athlete. In his later years, he became a section 4 referee. He was a "loyal to the end" Cleveland Browns fan! Lynn became a volunteer fireman right out of college. He continued to volunteer for most of his life. If he moved to a new area, he joined that fire department. He did so while he was physically able. He was a member of many community service clubs over his life. He enjoyed playing golf and going fishing. A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal. The family will receive friends at 10:00 am with the memorial service immediately following at 11:00. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lynn's memory to the , 13 Beech Street, Johnson City NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019