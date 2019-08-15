|
Lynn E. Peet
Vestal - Lynn E. Peet, 67, of Vestal, went to eternal rest on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Grover and Naomi Peet. Lynn is survived by his wife of 45 years, JoAnn (Johnson) Peet, and his children and sons-in-law, Kelly (Peet) and Robert Hartley, Herndon Va., Vanessa (Peet) and Hudson Yost, Midlothian, Va. and Brian Peet, Vestal. He is also survived by six grandchildren; Maeve and Moira Hartley, Hudson and Caleb Yost and Brendan and Bradley Peet-Garcia. He also leaves behind his brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving him is his cherished cousin, Ermina Weiland and a special friend, Mike Kolcun. Lynn was a self-employed contractor and many houses in the area were built under his professional knowledge. Lynn valiantly battled cancer for the last 12 years under the compassionate care of Dr. Joseph Readling. The family would like to thank all the staff on Seton 1 who attended to his final needs. A private funeral will be held at a future date. All expressions of sympathy should be made to the Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760.
From the readings at Mass 8/11:
Revelations 7 - 14-17
I answered, "Sir, you know."
And he said, "These are they who have come out of the great tribulation; they have washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb. Therefore,
"they are before the throne of God
And serve him day and night in his temple;
And he who sits on the throne
Will shelter them with his presence.
'Never again will they hunger.
Never again will they thirst.
The sun will not beat down on them,'
Nor any scorching heat.
For the Lamb at the center of the throne
Will be their shepherd;
'he will lead them to springs of living water.'
'And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes.'"
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019