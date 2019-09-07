Services
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
(607) 692-3900
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Holcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn H. Holcomb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn H. Holcomb Obituary
Lynn H. Holcomb

Formerly of Cincinnatus, NY and Melbourne, FL - Lynn H. Holcomb, 92, of Cincinnatus, NY and Melbourne, FL. went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 5, 2019. He was son of Hugh (Ethel Padgett) Holcomb. He was predeceased by his wife, Jean M. Holcomb, daughter, Ethel F. Buchanan, 3 brothers, Layton (Lucille) Holcomb, Jerome (Sally) Holcomb, twin brother, Lee (Marjorie) Holcomb, step brother LeRoy Holcomb, 1 sister, Marjorie Holcomb, and stepson, Lonnie Abbott. He is survived by 2 daughters, Nancy (Mike) Wiggins, Joyce (Marty Quarella) Smith, son, Roger Holcomb, step son, Gregory (Robin) Abbott, step daughter, Judy (Roger) Dunham, son-in-law, Richard Buchanan, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and special friend Clara Russell. Lynn retired from Dairylea Milk in Binghamton after 35 years of service. Following his retirement he worked at several jobs including Howland Brothers in Berkshire, Reliable Machine, and McDonalds in Melbourne, Fl. "Lynn was always someone who loved life and constantly kept himself entertained. Whether it was going to the horse pulls, playing Pitch or other card games, or simply going for a long walk, he enjoyed living life with his family and friends. Wherever he went, he blessed everyone with his contagious smile and heart-warming laugh. It is with a heavy heart that he leaves us, but it is comforting to know he is now reunited with his wife." The family will receive friends on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Services, 2659 Main Street, Whitney Point, NY from 11 AM until service time at 1 PM with Pastor Matthew Smith officiating. Burial will be in Center Lisle Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy in his memory may be made to New York State Horse Pullers Association,

% Doug Smith, 9828 NYS Rt. 79, Richford, New York 13835. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM. Arrangements are in the care of James Shara.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now