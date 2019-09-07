|
|
Lynn H. Holcomb
Formerly of Cincinnatus, NY and Melbourne, FL - Lynn H. Holcomb, 92, of Cincinnatus, NY and Melbourne, FL. went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 5, 2019. He was son of Hugh (Ethel Padgett) Holcomb. He was predeceased by his wife, Jean M. Holcomb, daughter, Ethel F. Buchanan, 3 brothers, Layton (Lucille) Holcomb, Jerome (Sally) Holcomb, twin brother, Lee (Marjorie) Holcomb, step brother LeRoy Holcomb, 1 sister, Marjorie Holcomb, and stepson, Lonnie Abbott. He is survived by 2 daughters, Nancy (Mike) Wiggins, Joyce (Marty Quarella) Smith, son, Roger Holcomb, step son, Gregory (Robin) Abbott, step daughter, Judy (Roger) Dunham, son-in-law, Richard Buchanan, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and special friend Clara Russell. Lynn retired from Dairylea Milk in Binghamton after 35 years of service. Following his retirement he worked at several jobs including Howland Brothers in Berkshire, Reliable Machine, and McDonalds in Melbourne, Fl. "Lynn was always someone who loved life and constantly kept himself entertained. Whether it was going to the horse pulls, playing Pitch or other card games, or simply going for a long walk, he enjoyed living life with his family and friends. Wherever he went, he blessed everyone with his contagious smile and heart-warming laugh. It is with a heavy heart that he leaves us, but it is comforting to know he is now reunited with his wife." The family will receive friends on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Services, 2659 Main Street, Whitney Point, NY from 11 AM until service time at 1 PM with Pastor Matthew Smith officiating. Burial will be in Center Lisle Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy in his memory may be made to New York State Horse Pullers Association,
% Doug Smith, 9828 NYS Rt. 79, Richford, New York 13835. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM. Arrangements are in the care of James Shara.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 7, 2019