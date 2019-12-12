Services
Lynn Marie Parsons

Lynn Marie Parsons

Endicott - Lynn Marie Parsons, 42 of Endicott, joined her aunt, uncle and grandmother in heaven on Wednesday December 11, 2019. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 17 years, Edward Parsons; her mother-in-law, Mary Ellen Uveges; her sister-in-law, Teresa (Bryan) Millage. She was an employee of UHS for 19years. Lynn enjoyed music, gardening, canning, cooking and baking, especially Kolacki and Holupki to share with her family and friends. She was an avid NY Mets fan and loved her rescue dogs; Daisy, Marvin and Benji. Lynn's family would like to thank the staff of Wilson Hospital's, CV ICU, CCU and especially Dr. Fenlon for the compassionate care she received. Her gentle spirit and caring ways will be missed by all. At. Lynn's request, there will be no formal funeral services. Please consider a donation in her memory to the American Diabetes Association 6390 Fly Rd. #2, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
