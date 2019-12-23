|
Lynn Michelle Craig
Candor - Lynn M. Craig, 60, of Candor, NY passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Lynn was predeceased by her parents, Thomas R. and L. Irene Craig; two brothers, Thomas "Tiger" Craig, Richard "Puss" Craig; three sisters, Corinne Howe, Phyllis Likens, Betty LaCelle. Lynn is survived by the love of her life, Joseph Rando and trustee dog, Rusty; sister, Diane Craig. Lynn was aunt and great aunt to: Tom (Chanae) Craig, Brian (Ana) Craig, JT, Austin and Aubrey Craig, Pamela (Kevin) Whitehill, Peyton, Cambrea and Alexis, Amy and Nick Oren, Damon, and Isabela, Tom and Christa Craig, Craig (Janet Tobin) Howe, Kendra Perry, Daisy and Ruby, Heather Dahl and Sierra, Eric and Christine McIntire, Andy and Tracey McIntire; her in-laws, Sherry Craig, Debbie Craig, Jim and Arlene Howe, Gene Likens. She is also survived by some pretty special extended cousins and friends, especially those in grey! Lynn retired in 2015 after 32 years as civilian dispatcher for the NYS Police in Ithaca, as well as having 18 years with Candor's Town and Village Courts. She was also appointed Justice for the Village of Owego. Prior to her leaving, she had been involved in St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Candor, the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 907, and Owego BPOE. Lynn loved cooking and spending time with friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main Street, Candor, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 27th at 11:00 a.m at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 19 Main St., Candor, NY. Private burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Lynn Craig's memory to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 19 Main St., Candor, NY 13743 or Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760. Condolences may be made to Lynn's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019