Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
Lynne M. Gosart


1955 - 2019
Lynne M. Gosart Obituary
Lynne M. Gosart

Lynne M Gosart, 64, passed away peacefully at home on December 27, 2019.

Lynne was born on October 18, 1955 in Norwich, NY to George and June Daily. She was predeceased by sisters Irene and Janet and is survived by husband James; son Timothy; sister Jo; and brother Thomas.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at J. F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main St. Johnson City, NY 13790. Friends may call at the Rice funeral home from 9 AM until the time of the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
