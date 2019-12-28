|
|
Lynne M. Gosart
Lynne M Gosart, 64, passed away peacefully at home on December 27, 2019.
Lynne was born on October 18, 1955 in Norwich, NY to George and June Daily. She was predeceased by sisters Irene and Janet and is survived by husband James; son Timothy; sister Jo; and brother Thomas.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at J. F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main St. Johnson City, NY 13790. Friends may call at the Rice funeral home from 9 AM until the time of the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019