M. Elizabeth Damron
Endwell - (Mary) Elizabeth Huey Damron, 99, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019, with her family by her side. Preceding her in death were her husband, David Damron, parents, Lee and Jessie (McKelvie) Huey and seven siblings. Surviving are her loving children, Susan and Philip Sine, David and Karen Damron, and Debra Damron and Sheelagh Maythem. She was grandma/GG to Dan and Michelle Sine (Shane), Erin (Sine) and Joe Lord (Abby and Maggie), Meghan (Sine) and Ryan Lohman (Everly and Julian), Jessica (Damron) and Matt Masys (Adam) and Ryan Damron, who all loved her to the moon and back! Elizabeth was born and raised in IL, where she met David while they were both at Carthage College (class of '42). Married during WWII ('45), she taught home economics while he served in the Navy. They moved to Endwell from Boulder, CO in the mid 1950's when David joined IBM. They loved the diversity, scenery, and friends they met, especially at First Baptist Church of Endicott, where she was a faithful member for over 64 years. Using her artistic talents, she taught Sunday School, was active in PTA and was a Cub Scout and Brownie leader. She loved making crafts and crafts shows, was a talented seamstress, gardener, and a great cook! Elizabeth was an actively involved member of the Phelps Mansion Monday Afternoon Club where she made many close friends, several of whom later lived near her at Good Shepherd Village. Elizabeth traveled to Germany many times to visit daughter Debra and toured much of Europe. She enjoyed yearly family trips to Wildwood Crest, NJ and Crystal Lake, NH. She was always up for an adventure and always made it fun! Her family brought her tremendous joy. In later years, she enjoyed keeping up with their antics and accomplishments through photos emailed to her digital frame. We extend a heartfelt thank you to Jean and Doug Stone and Ghislaine and Fitz Stewart for their special friendship, and to the extended Sine family, who has always been very dear to her. We would like to thank Good Shepherd Village of Endwell, where Elizabeth enjoyed independent living, assisted living, and finally skilled nursing, where they showed her exceptional care and compassion. A celebration of Elizabeth's life will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 12:00 noon at First Baptist Church of Endicott, 1406 Monroe Street. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00-12:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 6, 2019