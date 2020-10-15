1/1
M. Jane Palmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
M. Jane Palmer

Binghamton - M. Jane Palmer, 93, of Binghamton passed peacefully on October 14, 2020. Jane worked at many of the local factories in the area. Jane was a proud Foster Grandparent at MacArthur Elementary School. Jane was predeceased by her loving husband Clifton Palmer, her sons James Snyder and Larry Snyder. Jane is survived by her children Janice Ingraham, David (Linda) Snyder, grandchildren Gerald (Rochelle) Ingraham, James (Gerri) Allegrino, Scott (Roberta) Allegrino, Lucas Snyder, Rachel (Sean) Davis, and Angela Snyder, her sister Betty Burchell, brother Thomas Slate, and brother in law Todd Peters. Jane also leaves behind nine great grandchildren, five great- great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Susquehanna Nursing Home for their loving and compassionate care of Jane.

Funeral services will be private. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved