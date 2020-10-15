M. Jane Palmer
Binghamton - M. Jane Palmer, 93, of Binghamton passed peacefully on October 14, 2020. Jane worked at many of the local factories in the area. Jane was a proud Foster Grandparent at MacArthur Elementary School. Jane was predeceased by her loving husband Clifton Palmer, her sons James Snyder and Larry Snyder. Jane is survived by her children Janice Ingraham, David (Linda) Snyder, grandchildren Gerald (Rochelle) Ingraham, James (Gerri) Allegrino, Scott (Roberta) Allegrino, Lucas Snyder, Rachel (Sean) Davis, and Angela Snyder, her sister Betty Burchell, brother Thomas Slate, and brother in law Todd Peters. Jane also leaves behind nine great grandchildren, five great- great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Susquehanna Nursing Home for their loving and compassionate care of Jane.
Funeral services will be private. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com
. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.