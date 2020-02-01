|
|
M. Jane Watkins
Binghamton - Martha Jane (Harder) Watkins
8/28/1939 - 1/30/2020
On January 30th, 2020 Jane Watkins got her wings and went to be with the Lord after 80 years on Earth. She cared deeply for her family, church family and many friends. While Dan and Jane had four daughters of their own, they "collected" children and grandchildren in every facet of their world. She is considered by many to be a doting surrogate mother and grandmother.
Jane's faith and fellowship were anchors in her life. She has always had a very strong commitment to her faith and served her church for years as a Priest, women's leader and pianist within Community of Christ Church. She cherished her time serving others as president of her local TOPS club.
Jane will be warmly remembered by her husband, Dan, daughters Meghan, Debbie (Ken) Kenyon, Vicki (Tim) Ehrets, DeDe (Joe) Maloy, and 10 grandchildren, her brother, sister-in-law and sister, along with many loved nieces and nephews.
Please join us in celebrating Jane with visitations on Monday from 4pm-6pm and Tuesday at 10 am. Celebration of Life services will follow at 11 am, at James V. DeMarco & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St. in Binghamton.
Those who desire may make memorial donations to Community of Christ church, 325 Burbank Ave., Johnson City, NY, 13790 or to Deer Park Campground, 6290 Lower Mountain Rd., New Hope, PA 18938.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020