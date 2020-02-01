Services
James V.DeMarco & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 722-3074
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
James V.DeMarco & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
James V.DeMarco & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
James V.DeMarco & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Jane Watkins


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Jane Watkins Obituary
M. Jane Watkins

Binghamton - Martha Jane (Harder) Watkins

8/28/1939 - 1/30/2020

On January 30th, 2020 Jane Watkins got her wings and went to be with the Lord after 80 years on Earth. She cared deeply for her family, church family and many friends. While Dan and Jane had four daughters of their own, they "collected" children and grandchildren in every facet of their world. She is considered by many to be a doting surrogate mother and grandmother.

Jane's faith and fellowship were anchors in her life. She has always had a very strong commitment to her faith and served her church for years as a Priest, women's leader and pianist within Community of Christ Church. She cherished her time serving others as president of her local TOPS club.

Jane will be warmly remembered by her husband, Dan, daughters Meghan, Debbie (Ken) Kenyon, Vicki (Tim) Ehrets, DeDe (Joe) Maloy, and 10 grandchildren, her brother, sister-in-law and sister, along with many loved nieces and nephews.

Please join us in celebrating Jane with visitations on Monday from 4pm-6pm and Tuesday at 10 am. Celebration of Life services will follow at 11 am, at James V. DeMarco & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St. in Binghamton.

Those who desire may make memorial donations to Community of Christ church, 325 Burbank Ave., Johnson City, NY, 13790 or to Deer Park Campground, 6290 Lower Mountain Rd., New Hope, PA 18938.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -