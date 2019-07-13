Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
M. William Denk

Binghamton - M. William Denk, 88, of Binghamton died Thursday July 11, 2019 at his home. He was predeceased by his parents, Marvin and Catherine (Slack) Denk, his first wife Dorothy Davison Denk and his grandson Matthew McDonald Denk. He is survived by his wife Sharline Denk; his children Larry Denk, Grant Pollack and Eric Denk; his grandchildren, Alison Denk and Melissa Matiyash; four step children; eight step grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and his sister Eleanor Blodgett. He was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School in 1948 and Harpur College in 1958. He was employed with the New York State Department of Education and retired as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict. Expressions of sympathy in William's memory may be made to CHOW, 3 Otseningo Street, Binghamton, NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 13 to July 14, 2019
