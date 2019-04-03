|
Mabel Louise Strope
Apalachin - Mabel Louise Strope went home to be with her Lord on March 30, 2019. She leaves behind Dick, her loving husband of nearly 70 years. Her children David, Jim (Lois), Don, Kelly and Leanne. Her grandchildren: Ryan (Jenn), Kirk (Elle), Justin (Maggie) and Patrick (Lauren). Her great grandchildren: Eli, Amaris, "Third" (debuting soon) and Shelby. Her sisters: Pearl, Gloria and Virginia. Her sister in law Marian, brothers and sisters in law, Doug & Maxine, Jack & Mary and Joyce & Bill, her good friend Donna, as well as many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the South Apalachin Baptist Church. Calling hours will start at 9:30 a.m., the service at 11 a.m. with a meal following in the Church gym.
