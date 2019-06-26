|
Madeleine C. Iannone
Endicott - Madeleine Carol (Sears) Iannone, born March 15, 1938, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Lucy (DeSantis) and Chester Sears, her brother Chester James Sears, brother-in-law Michael Woodard, her nephews Stephen Sears, Paul Iannone, Louis Iannone and her beloved dog Luigi. She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 40 years, Eugene J. Iannone and her loving daughter, Lisa Iannone; also one sister, Louise Woodard and sister-in-law, Marilyn Sears; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Yvonne Iannone; Nieces Rosolina (Joseph) Guccia, Louise (Jeffrey) Morgan, Maria (Patrick) Evans, Madeleine Paine, Diane Sears. Nephews David Woodard, and William (Lisa) Sears. Also several great nieces and great nephews. Madeleine was an accomplished musician and educator. She cherished her family and enjoyed the family traditions created throughout the years. Madeleine was a wonderful cook, no one ever left her home without a wonderful meal or a treat to go. The family would like to express their gratitude to all the caring staff at Absolut Care of Endicott and Sr. Anisia of St. Anthony of Padua Church. Funeral Services will be held Friday 12:00 pm at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott with the Rev. Fr. James P. Serowik pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Church officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home Friday from 11:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Iannone may be made to the Animal Care Council, 131 Washington Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 26 to June 27, 2019