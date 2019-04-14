Services
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
1000 Lantana Rd
Lantana, FL 33462
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
1000 W. Lantana Rd.
Lantana , NY
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
1000 W. Lantana Rd.
Lantana , NY
Madeleine Theresa Garbarino


Madeleine Theresa Garbarino Obituary
Madeleine Theresa Garbarino

Lake Worth, FL - Madeleine T. Garbarino passed away peacefully at her home on April 2, 2019, after a brief illness. Madeleine was born in Binghamton, she attended college in Syracuse and relocated to Lake Worth, Florida where she lived since 1962. Professionally, she was well accomplished having spent 22 years at the Commerce National/First American Bank in Lake Worth as Vice President of Marketing. She was the manager of the Barnett Executive Suites on Singer Island, Florida, and many years as concierge of The Carlisle Palm Beach in Manalapan, Florida.

Madeleine made a deep and memorable imprint on the hearts of every single person she met and those who were unknowingly the recipients of her ingenuity and kindness. While her witty sense of humor added to her magnetism, it was never overshadowed by what was truly beneath it all, an overwhelming spirit of hospitality that overflowed from her genuine love of people.

In Lake Worth, Madeleine was best known as "The Parade Lady." Madeleine founded and choreographed the annual Lake Worth Christmas Parade into an iconic highlight event of the holiday season. No one ever missed the Lake Worth Christmas Parade. They were often three hours long. School marching bands, local dignitaries, Shriners, amazing Grand Marshalls, TV stars, floats, and surprises, under Madeleine's masterful direction drew crowds in the tens of thousands to downtown Lake Worth for over 44 years. It wasn't Christmas in Lake Worth until Madeleine appeared in a golf cart donning her sequined hat and whistle, followed by her many parade captains assisting her. She was also responsible for arranging the St. Patrick's Day and Veteran's Day parades in Lake Worth, and the nightly parades at the South Florida Fair.

Madeleine is predeceased by her parents, and brothers Vincent and Ed. She is survived by her brother, Joseph F. Garbarino, Sr. of Binghamton, NY, several nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 arrival 10:30 a.m., mass at 11:00 a.m., and a celebration of life luncheon at 12:00 noon - Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1000 W. Lantana Road, Lantana, FL 33462.

In lieu of flowers, Madeleine asked that donations be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lantana, Florida.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 14, 2019
