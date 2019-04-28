Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Madeline M. (Vincent) Reynolds


Endwell - entered into eternal rest to be with Charlie, her husband of sixty years. She peacefully passed at home in her sleep with her beloved feline furbaby curled beside her. Madeline is survived by her daughter Susan (Reynolds) and Kevin Ingraham; son Alan; special nephew Robert Vincent and wife Geraldine; her grandchildren Justin Reynolds, Alisha (Reynolds) Hill and dear great-grandson Tobin. Born in Wysox, PA, Madeline married Charlie and moved with him to the Triple Cities where she managed a household, raised her children and served as an administrative assistant, primarily in medical offices. She loved to read and work her crosswords in the company of her rescue kitty with a classic movie playing. At her request, there will be no services; family will have a private celebration of life. Please make donations in her honor to a local no-kill animal shelter.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 28, 2019
