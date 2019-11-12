|
Madelyn C. "Maddie" Shaw
Binghamton - We are sad to announce that on November 10, 2019 we had to say goodbye to our sweet Madelyn Carey Shaw.
Born on Election Day on November 2, 2004, Madelyn, or "Maddie" as she was known to everyone, was a sophomore at Binghamton High School. Maddie was a no-nonsense, spitfire fighter who battled cancer for six years, never wavering throughout her exhausting fight. She will always be known as the standout in our family, not only for her unique and inspiring personality, but also for her gorgeous blonde hair and green eyes; eyes wise beyond her 15 years on this Earth.
Maddie if you only realized the impact you had on others - the courage, inspiration, hope and love that you brought people day after day just by living the life that you did on your own terms and in your own way. You were stubborn as hell with a sassy attitude to match. As much as that made us crazy we wouldn't have had it any other way! We love you so much!!
Maddie is survived by her parents, Amy and Kevin Shaw, her sister, Alexis, her grandparents, Donna "Nana" and Bill "Chief" Sczesny, her aunts and uncles, Ashley (Godmother) and Pete Cook, Debbie and Steve Kytle, Mary Shaw, Karen and Todd Hurlburt, her Godfather, Wayne Cook and Great Aunt Cindy Cook, her cousins, Carey, Josh, Jaden, Siena and Clara, friends (most of all her daredevil dirt bike, jet ski, 4 wheeler riding friend since birth, Ryan Akulis), as well as her dog Mocha and hedgehog, Quilbert. Maddie was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Don and Dee Shaw.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City at the convenience of the family. PLEASE NOTE: The family will receive friends at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Highland Avenue, Binghamton, Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in Maddie's honor to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation or A Room to Heal, two organizations that are near and dear to our hearts.
We ask that you wear something yellow or gold (in honor of childhood cancer awareness) or teal (Maddie's favorite color) to the services this weekend. Ribbons in these colors will also be available at the church for everyone to wear.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019