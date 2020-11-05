Madge Ilene (Blakeslee) JacobsMinnesota formerly of Kirkwood - Madge Ilene (Blakeslee) Jacobs, 99 of Minnesota formerly of Kirkwood went to be with the Lord October 31, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband James, her brothers and sisters, three grandchildren and one great grandchild. Madge is survived by her daughters Carole Decker (Frank), Joyce Woodward (Frank), Ruth Scott (Arthur), Michelle Leach (Paul) and her sons Kenneth Jacobs (Margaret), William Jacobs (Eva), Michael Jacobs (Diana). Madge is also survived by 25 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Madge loved the Lord and her family. She had a heart for children and giving to missionaries. Viewing will be held at Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home November 9, 2020 12:30-2:30 for immediate family and 2:30-4:30 family and friends. Pastor Ray Mitchell will hold a graveside service at Glenwood Cemetery Afton, NY November 10, 2020 at 10:00 am.