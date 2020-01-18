Services
More Obituaries for Mae Forsyth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae Ellen Forsyth

Mae Ellen Forsyth Obituary
Mae Ellen Forsyth

Owego, New York - Mae Ellen Forsyth, 92, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Mrs. Forsyth was predeceased by her husband, George Forsyth, Sr.; daughter, Georgia Frantz; two sons, Douglas and Charles Forsyth; three grandsons, Gordon Jennings, Bryan Forsyth, Christopher Forsyth; an infant sister; four brothers, James, Robert, Richard, Jr., Glenn. Mae is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, George, Jr. and Amy Forsyth; daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Ray Jackson; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gladys Stiness, Bonnie Johnson; several nieces and nephews. Mae was born and raised in the Owego Area. She worked for Stakmore Inc., and was a school bus aide for the Owego-Apalachin School District. She was a member of the Post #1371 Auxiliary and the Owego Moose Auxiliary. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m with funeral services following at 2:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Burial will be in the Tioga Cemetery. Condolences may be made to Mae's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -