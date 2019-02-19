|
Mae K. MacLeod
Chenango Bridge - Mae K. MacLeod of Chenango Bridge, 88, fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday February 16, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, of 46 years J. Norman MacLeod. Mae is survived by her children, David (Glenda) MacLeod of VA., Bruce (Shelley Smith) MacLeod of MA., Catherine (William) Schlottmann of NH., grandchildren, Bruce (Beth) MacLeod, Brian (Megan) MacLeod, Matthew Schlottmann, step grandchildren, Angela & Olivia Glorioso, great grandchildren, Kendall and Lila MacLeod, sister Lucille (Richard) Walthart of CA., also several nieces and nephews. Mae was also known as Nana, Mother Mae, Grandma Mae, and Aunt Mae to many adopted nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Mae was born in Scranton, PA., and has resided in the Binghamton area for the last 60 years. She worked for a short time at IBM and spent the remainder of her life as a homemaker and serving the Lord. Mae was an active member of City Church for over 30 years. Mae had a heart for reaching out and helping others in need. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed by many. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at City Church (Formerly First Assembly of God), 255 Washington St. Binghamton, NY 13901. Burial will follow in the Chenango Valley Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St., Port Dickinson, NY 13901 on Friday from 4:00-7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mae's name to either City Church or Hope Teen Challenge, 401 Mirador Rd., Vestal, NY 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019