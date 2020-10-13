Mae Sun Kang
Owego, New York - Mae Sun Kang, 81,passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born in Jumunjin, South Korea on February 11, 1939. She was predeceased by her parents Wangil Choi and Taehee Jung. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Kisun and Taesun Choi. Mae is survived by her husband of 50 years, Edwin Enhong Kang; her son and daughter-in-law, J. P. Kang and Keren; daughters, Jane Kang and Michelle Fagan and son-in-law, John; sister and brother-in-law, Bongnam and Henry Kim; brother and sister-in-law, Myungsun and Hyunjung Choi; Grandchildren Amanda, Olivia and Linus Kang and Zinnia and Lila Fagan; also numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Mae was a registered nurse, working in South Korea, Germany and around the United States. She and her husband also served as Presbyterian missionaries and traveled to the Congo and Japan. And as a farmer's daughter, Mae had a lifelong love of the outdoors and cultivated a garden wherever she and her family resided. There will be no services. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Snohomish, WA. Condolences may be made to Mae's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
.