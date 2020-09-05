Magdalena Anna Barbara Lowe



formerly of Vestal, NY - Leni Lowe passed away on Friday September 4, 2020 at Barnes Kasson Skilled Nursing Facility in Susquehanna, PA at the age of 100. She was born Magdalena Anna Barbara Kreicker on February 18, 1920 in Davos, Switzerland. She is survived by her first husband, Rolf Wittich, daughters Carla Sternberg, and Marilyn Dawes and her husband Lynn; step-son Paul Lowe II and step-daughter Margaret (Trady) Haden; her grandchildren, Jesse Sternberg and his partner Leah Camilleri, Eric Sternberg and his wife Britt, Jason Daniels and his wife Andrea, Neal Dawes and his partner Brianna Malone; step-granddaughter, Karyn King and her husband Mike; great grandchildren Amelie Sternberg, Jordyn, and Dominic Daniels; and step-great grandchildren Taylor and Morgan King. She is predeceased by her parents Margaret (Bardill) and Karl Kreicker, her brother August (Gusti) Kreicker, and her husband Paul Lowe. As a teenager she worked as an au pair to a family in France, caring for their children and learning to speak French. Later, Leni was a sergeant in the Swiss Army, and worked as a professional Tailor making custom suits and gowns for Swiss clientele. She met Rolf Wittich, a WWII GI on leave, and they married in Davos in 1946. Immigrating to New York City, she learned English watching soap operas. They had two daughters, who were the light of her life. Leni served as a Girl Scout Leader in the Bronx, and after her divorce she worked as a (billing) estimator at Ted Bates & Co. advertising agency in Manhattan. At 65 she retired to Binghamton, NY where her daughters then lived. There she met and married Paul Lowe who had two adult children whom Leni grew to love as her own. She traveled extensively with Paul throughout England, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, France, Italy, Austria, India, & Nepal. She walked on the Great Wall of China, visited the great pyramids of Egypt, & traveled the world over. She loved skiing, hiking, and nature, especially animals and flowers. She had a lovely voice and enjoyed singing with her daughters in 3 part harmony, and also in her church choir. She is a breast cancer survivor. She was known for her sweet and loving nature and always making others feel at home. Leni Lowe touched and blessed many lives. The family gives thanks to the nurses and aides at Barnes Kasson SNF who took wonderful care of her for the last 4 years. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will be made in Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, NY.









