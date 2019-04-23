|
|
Magdalena Michalopulos
Vestal - Presbytera Magdalena Michalopulos, 83, passed away early on Orthodox Holy and Great Monday, April 22, 2019, at home with her daughter by her side. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Rev Fr Michael Michalopulos, the former Priest at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Vestal NY. Born in Argentina, Presbytera Magdalena worked tirelessly with her husband Fr Michael serving the Greek Orthodox Church and its members in various parishes throughout Argentina and Brazil, then relocating to serve the Church in the United States.
She is survived by her daughter Katy (husband Harry) Gianakouros and son Fr Alex (wife Maria) Michalopulos, two grandsons (Fr Stefanos and Fr Arsenios) and three granddaughters (Alexia, Nicoletta, and Michaela), with relatives in Greece and South America.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge the thoughtful attention and care given by Lourdes Hospice and the staff at Willow Point Nursing Home.
The family will receive visitors at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday, April 23 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM followed by a Trisayion Memorial Service starting at 7:00PM. The next day Wednesday April 24, the funeral service will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Vestal NY, officiated by Fr Michael Bahlaztis (Parish Priest) and Fr Alex Michalopulos, with the family receiving visitors at the Church from 10:00AM to 11:00AM, and the funeral service beginning at 11:00AM. Immediately following the funeral, the burial will take place at St Nektarios Monastery in Roscoe NY.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or St Nektarios Monastery.
May our Lord Jesus Christ give rest to her soul where the Saints repose.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019