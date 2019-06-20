Major Joseph S. Sochor



Binghamton - On June 17, 2019, Major Joseph S. Sochor, age 70, went to be with the Lord after a brief illness. Joseph is survived by his wife, Sheryl, and three children: Stephen (spouse - Andrea), David (spouse - Erica), and Diana Lussi (spouse - Ronald). He leaves behind three grandchildren, Allie Jane, Adelaide Mary, and Colton Joseph. He was predeceased by his father, Stephen, and mother, Mary, and father and mother-in-law, Henry and Mary. Joseph proudly served with the US Army, where he was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He earned several badges and medals, including the Army parachutist badge, Vietnam Service Medal, and Army Expedition Medal. He served in both the Tet Offensive and Battle of Hue. After his tour of duty in Vietnam, he served for one year as an intelligence analyst in Korea. His military career spanned nearly 30 years when he retired as a Major with the 95th Training Division (IET). After retirement, he remained active in the military community by serving as the Treasurer of the Southern Tier Chapter for the Military Officer's Association of America. Joseph worked for the Department of Defense (Defense Contract Audit Agency) for 40 years, earned many awards, and retired as a Supervisory Auditor in 2011. He made many lifelong friends at the Agency. In Joseph's spare time and retirement, he enjoyed being outdoors, mowing the lawn, riding ATVs, day-trading, and operating his New Holland tractor. Joseph enjoyed drinking fine bourbons, spending time with his family, and relaxing with his wife and German Shepherd, Zelda. He was a lifetime devout Catholic, and was a member of St. Cyril's and Saints John and Andrew. He was a volunteer in many capacities, including ushering at weekly mass and working at the Loaves and Fishes pantry.



"Cheers, Mr. Fudge!"



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Disabled American Veterans or the . A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 AM Friday June 21, 2019, at The Parish of Saints John and Andrew Church, 1263 Vestal Ave. Binghamton, NY. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at a later date. Friends may call at the church Friday from 9 AM until the time of the service. ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 CLINTON STREET, BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK.