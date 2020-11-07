Manfred A. Mayer
Vestal - Manfred A. Mayer, 83 passed away at home on Nov 1, 2020.
Manfred was predeceased by his father Albert, mother Marta and his twin sister Lisa.
He is survived by his beloved wife Monika of 61 years, his children- Sylvia Walker, Peter Mayer (LaVonne), and Susan Petersen (Dave), grandchildren- Jason, Lisa, Brian, Lauren, Andrew, Denis & Steven, great granddaughter Emmy.
Manfred was born in Stuttgart Germany where he was known by everyone in his small town of Rotenburg for his Track & Field accomplishments. He immigrated to the USA with his wife Monika in 1959. He was a resident of Rockland County for over 30 years where he played in a soccer league, was a member of the German American Club and was employed as a Tool & Die Maker in Yonkers.
Manfred retired to Vestal in 2006 where he enjoyed traveling with his wife, playing shuffleboard at the Senior Center, and was a member of the Southern Tier Bicycle Club.
A private Memorial services will be held 11 AM at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main Street, Johnson City, NY on Wednesday November 11 friends may call at the funeral home from 10AM until the time of the service
He will be missed by his family and friends and all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the charity of your choice
or to Lourdes Hospice Vestal, NY.