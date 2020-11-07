1/1
Manfred A. Mayer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manfred A. Mayer

Vestal - Manfred A. Mayer, 83 passed away at home on Nov 1, 2020.

Manfred was predeceased by his father Albert, mother Marta and his twin sister Lisa.

He is survived by his beloved wife Monika of 61 years, his children- Sylvia Walker, Peter Mayer (LaVonne), and Susan Petersen (Dave), grandchildren- Jason, Lisa, Brian, Lauren, Andrew, Denis & Steven, great granddaughter Emmy.

Manfred was born in Stuttgart Germany where he was known by everyone in his small town of Rotenburg for his Track & Field accomplishments. He immigrated to the USA with his wife Monika in 1959. He was a resident of Rockland County for over 30 years where he played in a soccer league, was a member of the German American Club and was employed as a Tool & Die Maker in Yonkers.

Manfred retired to Vestal in 2006 where he enjoyed traveling with his wife, playing shuffleboard at the Senior Center, and was a member of the Southern Tier Bicycle Club.

A private Memorial services will be held 11 AM at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main Street, Johnson City, NY on Wednesday November 11 friends may call at the funeral home from 10AM until the time of the service

He will be missed by his family and friends and all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the charity of your choice or to Lourdes Hospice Vestal, NY.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved