Hillcrest - Manilva (Mel) Hover (Read), 89, of Hillcrest, passed away Friday April 12, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond, brother Charles and her parents Ruth & Sydney. She is survived by her son James (Jolene): daughter Susan; grandson Daniel; brother Len (Phyllis): sister-in-law Olga; cousin Connie and many nieces & nephews, whom she adored. She graduated from North High ('47) and Ridley Lowell. Her employment included Marine Midland Bank, General Motors & most recently Elizabeth Church Manor, where she retired, but returned as a receptionist until an illness in 2016. She was a member of The First United Methodist Church in Chenango Bridge since she and Ray moved to Hillcrest in 1958. They would have celebrated their 71st anniversary in July. She loved being there for her family, friends and neighbors as well as reading, cooking/baking and Syracuse basketball. Since mom also loved get-togethers, we will be having one in her honor at the church this Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1-3pm downstairs in Fellowship Hall. It is located at 740 Chenango Bridge Rd. Please come see our memories, share one of your own or just sit among "family". Also, in lieu of flowers, kindly consider giving to the . GO 'CUSE! Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary