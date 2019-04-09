Marc S. Liddic



Vestal, formerly Johnson City - Marc S. Liddic, 71, passed away peacefully April 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cheryl Liddic and their children, Dan (Carolyn) Liddic and Tammy (Marc) Lippman, 5 grandchildren; Jacob (Sadie Kinner) Liddic, Ryan (Tori) Jenks, Rachel Liddic, Jordan Liddic and Aleeyah Lippman, great-grandchildren; Hadley, Harper and Havanna Liddic and Maverick Jenks, his brother Craig (Linda) Liddic and dear friends, Manny and Patti Feijoo. Marc worked as an electrician for NYSEG, retiring after 35 years of service. He had a natural mechanical inclination and taught himself the skills to repair and restore automobiles. He was proud to have restored two AACA award winning Model A's. He was a member of the AACA Iroquois Region, the Southern Tier Model A Club and the Model A Restorers Club. He enjoyed an active life of hunting, boating, snowmobiling, camping, scuba diving and pizza! He always worked hard for his family and completed every project he began - valuable life lessons he shared by example.



A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 11:00 am -1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in his memory to the Huntington's Disease Foundation PO Box 912, Salado, TX 765781. Sign the guestbook at www.HEfuneralhome.com Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary