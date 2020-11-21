Marcella D. CinottiEndwell - CINOTTI - Marcella D., on November 20, 2020, at 90. Devoted wife to the late Anthony J. Cinotti. Adored mother of Marybeth (Patrick), Danny (Sara) and Carolyn (Tony). Beloved grandmother to Christian, Caroline, Elizabeth, Isabella, Emaline and Susanna. Born on November 11, 1930, to the late Paul and Mary Kumpon. Their first child, raised on The Hill with sisters Rita (predeceased), Sylvia and Bernice, and brothers Donnie, Paul, and Al. Dear Aunt to several nieces and nephews. Loyal friend, compassionate stranger, unwavering patriot, devout Catholic. "Keep your eyes open, hold tight to your convictions, give it all you've got, and love without stopping." 1 Corinthians 16. A Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church, followed by Christian burial at Calvary Cemetery.