Binghamton - Marcelle passed from this life June 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born to Cora and Clair Boyles on March 30, 1926, Marcelle grew up in Bellwood, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Bellwood-Antis High School in 1945, Marcelle left home at 18 to explore the city, living and working on her own in Jersey City. She later moved to Johnson City, NY, where she raised her three children. Marcelle dedicated her career to public service, retiring from the United States Department of Defense after more than thirty-five years of employment. After retiring, Marcelle was fond of saying her grandchildren kept her young and out of trouble. She shared many things with them throughout her life, including her love of crafting, how to make a proper cup of tea, and the simple pleasure of the view from the front porch swing. Marcelle cherished her annual beach vacations, and always looked forward to putting her toes in the sand. She was proud of her garden, and spent most summers keeping an eye on her rose bushes and tomato plants. She will be remembered for her patience, creativity, and quick wit. She was the family confidant, always willing to listen and offer support. Marcelle never missed a birthday or holiday card and her family will miss her sweet notes written in loopy cursive. Marcelle is preceded in death by her parents, Cora and Clair Boyles, and brother, Coney Boyles. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Mark (Janet) Sterner, Cher Sterner Zmitrowitz, and Nadine Sterner Bulger. Marcelle will also be missed by her six grandchildren: Tracy Kost, Nicole (Brandon) Sarpolis, Natasha (David) Ballan, Mitchell (Durand Farley-Stone ) Foster II, Marissa (Chris Boragno) Bulger, and Kelsey Bulger, and her three great-grandchildren (Zoey and Makenzy Ballan, Cora Boragno). Burial was in Bellwood PA. Arrangements were by the Barber Memorial Home, Johnson City NY. The family would like to thank the hospice team at Lourdes, especially Marcelle's favorite nurse and angel, Hilary Owen, who brought professionalism, compassion, and comfort over the last year.
"I'll just tell you this: only if there are angels in your head will you ever, possibly, see one."
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 23, 2019