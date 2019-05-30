|
Margaret A. Hochberg
Berkshire - Margaret A. Hochberg, 82, entered her new life with her Lord and Savior early in the morning of May 29, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth 'Betsy' (James K.) Blac, Ruth Ann 'Robyn' (Loren) Salsman, Carol (Scott) Snyder, and Jeanette 'Jeanie' Hochberg; son Robert (Tirza) Hochberg; brother Thomas Brennan; sisters Carol (Jim) King and Susan Miller; grandchildren Theresa, Kay, Karen (Cy), Maggie, Lily (Craig), Johanna, Kayla, Juliana, Payton, Violette, and Emmaline; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; her wonderful caregiver Darlene Wait; and numerous other family, friends, and church family members who visited her. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 42 years, Robert Hochberg, younger brother Bobby, and grandson Jonathan. Peg graduated from Towanda High School at 16 and completed her nurse's training at Robert Packer Hospital for her RN by the time she was 18. Peg enjoyed a long career working for UHS at Wilson Hospital and Ideal Senior Living Center, where she spent over 20 years and made many lasting friendships with both colleagues and patients. She later completed her bachelor's degree at Empire State College. After caring for her husband until he passed in May 2001, Peg began her next career as a college nurse at Baptist Bible College (now known as Clarks Summit University) in August 2002, where she used her skills as a nurse and a mother to minister to hundreds of students. Peg's love for Jesus and willingness to serve Him shone through her interest in missions. She enjoyed being on the missions committee at her beloved church, First Baptist Church of Newark Valley, and encouraging missionaries through her hospitality whenever they were in town. In addition to her missions work, she started and taught the preschool/K Sunday evening group, worked in AWANA clubs and the youth group, and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She loved reading and was always excited when she would get a new book delivered to her from the Berkshire Free Library. Peg was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She supported all of Bob's ventures and encouraged her children and grandchildren in their educational pursuits. Peg's friends and family are invited to the First Baptist Church of Newark Valley for a period of visitation on Saturday, June 1st from 9 until 11 o'clock, at which time a celebration of her life will be held. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 30, 2019