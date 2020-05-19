Margaret A. (Peg) McCormackFormerly of Binghamton - Margaret (Peg) A. McCormack died Saturday May 16, 2020 at the age of 93. She is pre-deceased by her parents Christopher and Anne McCormack, her brother Robert C. McCormack and her great nephew Chris McCormack. She is survived by her sister-in-law Ann McCormack, nephews Robert C. McCormack Jr. and Joseph L. McCormack and wife Kathleen McCormack and niece Suzanne M. Venditti and husband Richard Venditti; great nephews Kevin, Sean , Jack and Ryan McCormack, and Daniel Venditti and fiancé Katlyn Fudge, Nick Venditti and wife Chandler Venditti, Kenneth Venditti and Michael Venditti. Peg made a life with Ann McCormack after her brother, Ann's husband, died unexpectedly. Peg was one of the first female programmers at IBM. She was part of the IBM team that wrote the machine code IBM 360. She retired to Raleigh NC and continued to work until the age of 72. Peg will be missed by so many friends and family. Due to the current health crisis, a private Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Vestal. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City.