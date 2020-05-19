Margaret A. (Peg) McCormack
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret A. (Peg) McCormack

Formerly of Binghamton - Margaret (Peg) A. McCormack died Saturday May 16, 2020 at the age of 93. She is pre-deceased by her parents Christopher and Anne McCormack, her brother Robert C. McCormack and her great nephew Chris McCormack. She is survived by her sister-in-law Ann McCormack, nephews Robert C. McCormack Jr. and Joseph L. McCormack and wife Kathleen McCormack and niece Suzanne M. Venditti and husband Richard Venditti; great nephews Kevin, Sean , Jack and Ryan McCormack, and Daniel Venditti and fiancé Katlyn Fudge, Nick Venditti and wife Chandler Venditti, Kenneth Venditti and Michael Venditti. Peg made a life with Ann McCormack after her brother, Ann's husband, died unexpectedly. Peg was one of the first female programmers at IBM. She was part of the IBM team that wrote the machine code IBM 360. She retired to Raleigh NC and continued to work until the age of 72. Peg will be missed by so many friends and family. Due to the current health crisis, a private Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Vestal. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 19 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved