Services
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Whitney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. Whitney


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret A. Whitney Obituary
Margaret A. Whitney

formerly of Windsor, NY - Margaret A. Whitney, 86, entered into rest on September 25, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Louis in 1990; a daughter, Robin, in 1962; and a grandson, Nicholas Whitney, in 2019. Margaret is survived by her children, Laura (Harold) Harrington, Johnson City, NY, Barbara (Ed) Buckland, Paragould, AR, Mark (Crystal) Whitney, Windsor, NY, and Paul (Lynne), Windsor, NY; 15 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; a close friend, Bill Brenchley; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Prior to her retirement, Margaret worked in maintenance for Broome Community College. She enjoyed staying active, taking walks, visiting with friends, word searches and cross word puzzles. Her dog, Tyke was a faithful companion for many years. Margaret loved to joke around and tell stories (really loudly). She was devoted to her family and cherished time spent with them. Her feistiness, spunkiness, and pranks will be missed. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Interment will be made in Lakeview Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday and 10-11 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now