Margaret A. Whitney
formerly of Windsor, NY - Margaret A. Whitney, 86, entered into rest on September 25, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Louis in 1990; a daughter, Robin, in 1962; and a grandson, Nicholas Whitney, in 2019. Margaret is survived by her children, Laura (Harold) Harrington, Johnson City, NY, Barbara (Ed) Buckland, Paragould, AR, Mark (Crystal) Whitney, Windsor, NY, and Paul (Lynne), Windsor, NY; 15 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; a close friend, Bill Brenchley; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Prior to her retirement, Margaret worked in maintenance for Broome Community College. She enjoyed staying active, taking walks, visiting with friends, word searches and cross word puzzles. Her dog, Tyke was a faithful companion for many years. Margaret loved to joke around and tell stories (really loudly). She was devoted to her family and cherished time spent with them. Her feistiness, spunkiness, and pranks will be missed. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Interment will be made in Lakeview Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday and 10-11 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday.
