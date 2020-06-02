Margaret Ann Kelly



Susquehanna, PA - Margaret (Buffington) Kelly, 78, from Susquehanna, PA passed away at Geisinger Danville on Saturday, May 30, 2020.



She's predeceased by her parents Charles Buffington & Martha (Cook) Buffington; and her late husband Robert Kelly Sr.



Peggy is survived by her loving family; sons Rob Kelly of Susquehanna, PA, Daniel & Tara Kelly of Shickshinny, PA; brothers Richard Buffington, Charles & Linda Buffington and William & Sandra Buffington; sisters, Patricia Onufry, Kathy & Larry Fox and Theresa Motika; grandchildren, Tiara Kelly, Mryrissa & Mike Johnson and Ryan Kelly; greatgrandchildren Madison and Austin; and many nieces & nephews.



Peggy went to Laurel Hill Academy, then raised her brothers and sisters after the death of her mother. She worked at Philadelphia Sales in Binghamton, NY, later running her own daycare and taking care of many children. She then retired and moved back to Susquehanna, PA from Lansford, PA. She loved talking about her friends she had there. She loved sitting on her front porch and waving to anyone passing, making friends of the young kids and adults. Peggy had a knack for conversation and enjoyed porch visits to the neighbors. After 107 days she passed away with her family at her side; peacefully and so loved. She was our sunshine.



The family will receive friends at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave, Susquehanna, PA on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation will be limited to 25 people in the Funeral Home at a time and masks will be mandatory.



There will be a private service to follow for the family.



We'd like to thank all the staff at Wilson Hospital and Geisinger Danville for all the love and care they gave her, and Dr. Ramanujan for all his dedication and love for his patients. And a very special thank you to Michelle Fox-Snyder, you've gone above and beyond, our hearts are grateful.









